'I Want to Thank the Lord': Injured Steeler Credits God for Comeback, News Media Deletes 'God' from Coverage

I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50
#prayfo50#jehovahrapha#Shalieve pic.twitter.com/4Cq6Uu6OuB
— Vernon J. Shazier (@VernonShazier) December 6, 2017
#prayfor50 pic.twitter.com/MPbQjueaZq
— Vernon J. Shazier (@VernonShazier) December 6, 2017
When life changes before you and fear grips you cling to the Lord who understands your every need, question and heart’s cry. I’m trusting God for a better tomorrow.#prayfor50#Shalieve pic.twitter.com/12XDO9Yir9
— Vernon J. Shazier (@VernonShazier) December 6, 2017
Remember to pray for 50 today. I won’t let you forget!!!#Shalieve#Prayfor50
— Vernon J. Shazier (@VernonShazier) January 10, 2018
Despite the heavy presence of prayer and mentions of God in both Shazier's posts and his father's, the Washington Post only quoted certain pieces.