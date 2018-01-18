'It's Just a Miracle From God': Girl Once on Life Support Now Awake and Talking

Chloe Clark, the little girl who suffered a head injury that left her in a coma and on life-support is now awake and responsive and her parents are giving thanks to God and the thousands of people who rallied to pray and support them.

"She's breathing on her own," her father Jared Clark told CBN News in a phone interview.

He continued, "She's talking, very quietly, getting over the tube, but she actually told us she loves us and squeezing our hand and looking at us and breathing well on her own. Oxygen levels look wonderful and it's just a miralce from God and everybody's just amazed. They're just praising him. Just ecstatic."

On Jan.8th Chloe was severly injured near her home in Athens, Alabama, when she sustained a traumatic head injury and she eventually slipped into a coma and put on a breathing tube.

Her parents, Jared and Sarah, started posting video updates on Facebook and calling for prayer.

Thousands responded and Jared credits those prayers for Chloe's healing.

"It is all the hundreds of thousands of people that have been praying and asking God to bring Chloe out of this," he said. "We know it's because of him and his power and we're giving him all the glory and honor and we want to tell everybody 'thank you' for all that. We have not been through this alone, by no means. The responses from people and prayers for her, the letters of encouragement, the personal stories, everything everybody's shared, it's just uplifted us, given us strength and helped us to get through this challenging time and it has been amazing the peace that passes all understand -- that verse is more real than ever."

Chloe's parents say they are overwhelmed with gratitude and thanksgiving that she is doing better.

"Words are hard to express what we're feeling to emotionalize right now as our girl's actually looking at us and talking to us and being able to hear her voice just a little bit, but we'll take everything we can get right now," said her dad.

Her parents hope that Chloe's story continues to inspire many for God's glory; saying they believe this was all a part of God's plan.

"What we thought was a horrible tragedy is now turning into something God has used to reach people around the world and the testimonies of people's lives being changed has just been amazing," explained Jared.