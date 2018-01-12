'Miracles Are the BEST!' Bethel Worship Leader Credits God as Son Walks Again

There is nothing like having God answer your prayers and one family in California says seeing their son walk again after battling a dangerous E. coli infection is nothing short of a "miracle."

Joel Taylor, a leader of the Bethel worship ministry, has been asking Christians to pray for his 2-year-old son, Jaxon, over the last several weeks.

Jaxon was hospitalized with Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS) caused by an E. coli infection on December 21. As a result of the illness his kidneys shut down, he began to have seizures, along with other life-threatening complications.

Joel and his wife, Janine, asked the Christian community worldwide to pray.

Now many are watching as those prayers are being answered.

"Breaking news: Jaxon continues to beat the odds and is starting to walk on his own," Joel wrote on Instagram. "Miracles are the BEST!!"

It began when Jaxon was able to go to the bathroom for the first time after weeks, ate all his meals, slept soundly through the night, and walked several steps.

"Miracles don't always look exactly like you want them to. God's timing often doesn't make sense until you look back to see that mountains were climbed and canyons were crossed on no strength of your own," Joel wrote on Instagram. "And in that place, when God becomes your only option, you learn that it's a gift that will mark you forever."

Even their four-year-old daughter, Addie, who came down with the same E. coli infection made a very quick turn around.

Doctors told the family Wednesday they could be leaving the hospital by next week.

Bethel Music ministry has thanked believers who've been praying for Jaxon on the Taylor's behalf in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We are SO THANKFUL to the global church for the prayer and support given to the Taylor family. Even more we are thankful to JESUS for using what seemed like a hopeless situation to display His glory and change lives," the statement says.

