Prayer Prevails: New Poll Finds Non-Believers Turning to God

Even for the non-religious, prayer is proving to prevail according to a poll done in the U.K. by Christian aid agency, Tearfund.

The Guardian reports that the survey has found that one in five adults, roughly 20 percent, pray despite saying they are not religious.

The survey found that personal crisis or tragedy is the most common reason for praying among non-believers. It goes on to say that half of those who pray believe God hears their prayers.

The top reason for praying came out to be family at 71 percent, followed by thanking God at 42 percent, and 40 percent praying for healing and for friends.

The survey found that last on the list comes global issues such as poverty or disasters, at 24 percent.

The chaplain to the archbishop of Canterbury, Isabelle Hamley, told the publication that prayer is "primarily a line of communication with God – thinking, reflecting, bringing one's concerns and worries into a bigger picture."

She added, "Many people are driven to pray at some point in their lives, even if they are not religious. Praying spontaneously is about reaching out."

Experts with Tearfund say the survey showed that prayer is an important part of the lives of many people in the U.K. – despite many saying they don't believe in God.