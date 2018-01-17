President Trump to Address Friday's 'March for Life' in DC

President Donald Trump will address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. live from the White House Rose Garden on Friday.

He will become the first sitting US president to speak during the event in the March for Life's 45-year history.

"Since his first day in office, President Trump has remained steadfast on his campaign promises to the pro-life cause and has actively worked to protect the unborn," Jeanne Mancini, the organization's president said in a press release.

"Over the past year, the Trump administration has significantly advanced pro-life policy, and it is with great confidence that, under his leadership, we expect to see other pro-life achievements in the years to come," she continued.

President Trump will headline this year's lineup of pro-life leaders speaking at the March for Life, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Pam Tebow, Matt and Adrianna Birk, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, Bishop Vincent Matthews Jr., and Sister Bethany Madonna.



More than 100,000 Americans are expected to travel from across the country to Washington, D.C. for this year's March for Life.

The theme of this year's March for Life is "Love Saves Lives."