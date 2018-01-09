Pressures on for Lawmakers to Reach DACA Deal

The pressure is on for lawmakers to reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, before the current program ends in March.



DACA provides protections for nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the country illegally by their parents. In addition to protection, DACA recipients are also provided with Social Security numbers so they can go to school and work.

The program has been in the spotlight since September following an announcement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump Administration will stop renewing DACA permits in hopes of pressuring Congress to pass a permanent legislative fix for the program.

Hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients - known as "dreamers" - are counting on Congress to get this done or their status in this country will be uncertain.



On Tuesday, the White House invited a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers to sit down and discuss a path forward for the dreamers. In an unusual move, the White House allowed the press to film the discussion for over an hour.



"This was the most fascinating meeting I've been involved with in twenty plus years in politics," Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement following the meeting. "I very much appreciate President Trump's attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the Dreamers."

Although a legislative solution for DACA recipients has strong bipartisan support, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to see other issues included in a deal – jeopardizing a DACA fix by the March deadline.



Democrats would like to see a DACA deal attached to the upcoming spending deal that must be reached by January 19th or the government shuts down.



President Trump would like to see funding for his promised border wall included in the DACA deal – a move Democrats do not support. He also wants to make sure any deal on DACA ends chain migration and the visa-lottery program.



I’ve been clear from the start: I will consider reasonable border security measures to pass the #DreamActNow. $18 billion for a wall we don’t need and the American people don’t want doesn’t fall into the “reasonable” category. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 8, 2018

During the on the record, hour long bipartisan discussion, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D – Calif., suggested voting on a clean DACA bill followed by comprehensive immigration reform, which the President said he would agree to.

"I would agree to that," said Trump. "We're going to come out with DACA and then we can start immediately on phase two, which would be comprehensive immigration reform."

But his Republican colleagues House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, quickly reminded him to address border security and chain migration.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell echoed that statement Tuesday, saying, "there's bipartisan agreement to deal with the DACA question" but thinks there are legitimate concerns with the chain migration issue.



"There are a number of moving parts here that need to be dealt with," said McConnell. "My view is that DACA alone is not enough, that we need to achieve some changes in the legal immigration system that would improve the system along with it. The President has given us until March. I think we can probably meet that deadline, I hope so."



Following Tuesday's meeting, the White House released a statement saying during the closed door portion of the meeting "they reached an agreement to negotiate legislation that accomplished critically needed reforms in four high-priority areas: border security, chain migration, the visa lottery, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy."

Both parties seem to be in agreement on one thing, its time to get this done.

"We have something in common: We'd like to see this get done," said Trump.