Supreme Court Sets Key Date in California Pregnancy Centers Case

WASHINGTON – Litigants in a case challenging a 2015 California law that forces pro-life clinics to promote abortion will finally have their day before the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Wednesday afternoon, the high court announced it would hear oral arguments in the case (National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra) on March 20.

The so-called "Reproductive FACT Act" would compel more than 100 privately funded pro-life pregnancy centers to post signs directing clients to a taxpayer-funded abortion program.

The sign would read as follows:

"California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office at [insert the telephone number] ."

The pregnancy centers insist the law is a clear violation of their First Amendment rights to free speech and exercise of religion.

According to Pregnancy Help News, groups representing pro-life, Christian and free speech constituencies, as well as 22 states and 144 U.S. congressmen, have filed amicus briefs in support of NIFLA.

"NIFLA looks forward to prosecuting our case against the state of California to enjoin its horrendous violation of the free speech rights of pro-life pregnancy centers," Thomas Glessner, J.D., NIFLA president and founder, told Pregnancy Help News.

"This law compels pro-life centers to violate their consciences and promote abortion," Glessner said. "As such it cannot and will not stand."