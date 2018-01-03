Ten-Year-Old 'Drag Queen' Launches 'Drag Club' for Kids

A Brooklyn, New York boy says he's launching the 'first and only drag club for kids' with no adults allowed.

And he's not referring to racing.

Ten-year-old Desmond Napoles is a self-described 'drag queen,' a male who dresses in female clothing. His drag club is touted as a "positive, encouraging and safe online community for drag kids to connect with one another."

When Desmond was age six, he started asking his parents to buy him princess costumes and dresses. Concerned, they consulted a therapist who advised them that the best parenting was to do nothing and let the boy dress as he wanted.

In June 2015, Desmond took part in Gay Pride in NYC, wearing a rainbow tutu.

Then his mother's friends set up a Facebook fan page for him called "Desmond is Amazing," which the boy adopted as his "drag name."

On his website he writes, "People should be able to dance, sing, or dress in any way. You can express yourself however you want. You can just do you."

Napoles says he believes there are more children out there just like him.