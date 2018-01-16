'This is Just the Beginning': FB LIVE Event Unites Thousands Nationwide to 'Keep Faith in America'

WASHINGTON – Thousands of Christians will gather Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol and 30 state capitols across the country to help launch the "Keep Faith in America Movement."



The event is expected to include lawmakers, governors, celebrities and faith leaders who will unite their voices in support of faith and encourage other Christians to do the same.



It's expected to stream LIVE on Facebook from 12 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.



The "Keep Faith in America" movement comes in response to what many see as a moral and cultural slide in America and was started by a coalition of like-minded faith-based organizations.



"If we don't unite, if we don't start working together, talking together, and get around a common mission and message, then we're going to miss this great opportunity that we have right now," Lea Carawan, executive director of the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, told CBN's Jenna Browder.



While Tuesday marks the launch of the "Keep Faith in America" movement, Carawan says they have several more events and initiatives planned for 2018.



"This is just the beginning," she said. "We're going to be presenting to churches in February, in March it will be universities. In April it will be school boards."