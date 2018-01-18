VP Mike Pence Rallies ‘Pro-Life Generation’

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the annual March for Life reception at the White House Thursday evening and thanked the student activists for protecting the sanctity of life in America.

"I truly believe with all of my heart this is the pro-life generation in America," Pence said while surrounded by more than a dozen student activists. "You can see in this rising generation the truth is catching on. And I truly believe in this generation we will restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law once again.”

The vice president also celebrated the great strides the pro-life movement has made under the Trump administration.

"It will be one year ago this Saturday night that we swore in the most pro-life president in American history and in one short year President Donald Trump has made a difference for life," Pence said.

Since his election, President Trump has passed legislation that stops taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion overseas. He also reversed the Obama administration’s mandate that banned states from defunding Planned Parenthood.

"He's built a team around him that's made the incredible progress we've made and we're just getting started," Pence said.

The vice president believes the pro-life movement is winning the hearts and minds of Americans.

"Life is winning through the generosity of adoptive families," he said. "Life is winning because of the compassion of caregivers and volunteers at crisis pregnancy centers who've come alongside women."

Pence encouraged pro-life activists to keep fighting for what they believe.

"Your compassion, your perseverance, has made a difference for the most vulnerable in our society. Because of all of you I truly believe the day will come because of your effort and prayers, with pro-life majorities in Congress, with President Donald Trump in the White House I know that America will choose life once again.”