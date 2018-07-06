'Defending What's Mine': Texas Moms Shoots Man Who Steals Car With Her Kids Inside

A Texas mother literally jumped into action when a man tried to steal her vehicle while her two sons were in the backseat.

Michelle Booker-Hicks says she was at a gas station when a man hopped in her car and drove away. She told KDFW in Dallas her two sons, ages 2 and 4, were in the backseat.

What Booker-Hicks did next, she said she didn't even have to think twice about.

"I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car," Booker-Hicks said. "He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that's when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment."

Booker-Hicks shot the man in the face and the vehical went crashing into the fence. She and her children were uninjured.

The mother of two said all she meant to do was fire a warning shot, and that she was simply defending herself.

"I'm not a killer but I do believe in defending what's mine," she said. "I hope that woke him up."

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, who was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

FOX4 Dallas reports Booker-Hicks will not face any charges.

"When children are involved, obviously the authorities are going to be very understanding of that," Attorney Toby Shook said. "The law says that if a reasonable person in her situation would have acted the same way, found it immediately necessary to protect herself or a third party, in this case her children, then that's legitimate self-defense."