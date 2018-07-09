'God Save Me!' More Than 250 Accept Christ at Greeneville Awakening Tent Revival Entering 13th Week

CBN News interviewed evangelist D.R. Harrison about the #GreenevilleAwakening, a spiritual revival where hundreds have accepted Christ. He also shared his personal testimony and the testimony of his wife. Watch above.

As the #GreenevilleAwakening spiritual revival enters its 13th week in Northeastern Tennessee, more than 250 people have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, the evangelist leading the services told CBN News.

Evangelist D.R. Harrison said people from 10 states have made their way to the big tent near Greeneville, Tennessee.

"Tonight an entire family from Ohio got saved!! PTL!" Harrison exclaimed Saturday in a text to CBN News.

Week #13 starts tonight in Greeneville. PLEASE PRAY for the services! We need fresh oil! #GreenevilleAwakening pic.twitter.com/gF2SEOAkKq — D.R. Harrison (@vhopeministries) July 9, 2018

Organizers held a "Youth Explosion Rally" Saturday, with young people ranging in age from 9 to 22, coming to the altar to receive salvation through Jesus Christ, Sheldon Livesay, a freelance writer reporting on the revival, shared with CBN News.

Livesay spoke with local residents who have attended the revival every night so far.

“We should be tired, but we’re not," one local attendee told him. "We are more excited now than ever before due to the miracles we are seeing and prayers being answered.”

The freelance writer reported that young people, middle-aged and older adults are giving their hearts to Jesus.

"In today's society, churches see youth come to Christ in their teens, but national statistics suggest rarely do adults, especially older adult(s) make decisions for Christ," Livesay wrote to CBN News.

"Yet, that is what this revival is producing, people in their 40's up to their 80's are attending and making decisions they have neglected all their lives," he continued.

Livesay shared powerful testimonies from the event.

"Nick Bailey, another organizing pastor leads music every night," he wrote. "Saturday Nick wept and shouted for joy as his dad walked the sawdust aisle accepting Christ."

The journalist also told CBN News about a miraculous story involving a man named Rex, whose wife faithfully prayed for him for more than 40 years.

"Rex, a stately looking man, 80-years-old with (a) white long beard was known by local residents as 'Mountain Man,'" Livesay wrote. "Rex came four nights raising his hand (that) he had never made a decision to accept Christ."

"One night after an extended invitation, Rex pushed through his aisle towards the front crying, 'I can't take it anymore – God save me!'" Livesay continued.

Harrison said he originally was scheduled to preach a one-week revival beginning April 15 at the Greystone Freewill Baptist Church. He said in week three, the crowds increased to standing room only.

Harrison said he and the pastor began to pray because they were running out of room at the church, and God provided a large tent through a North Carolina man.

The evangelist told CBN News the #GreenevilleAwakening is a multi-denominational revival.

"That's our prayer that revival would just spread across America," he shared.

Harrison said this revival in Tennessee reminds him of the Burlington, North Carolina Revival of 2016, where both he and his wife accepted Christ.

He said Jesus set him free of alcoholism and pornography addiction and rescued his wife from a life of being a stripper.

"When God came on the scene, he took it all away, and we give God all the glory for what he's done in our lives," Harrison said.

"And I can't praise him enough – I wish I could shout it to the entire world that if Jesus can save a drunk like me, and if Jesus can save a stripper if you will, like my wife was – if he can change our lives, he can change anybody's life!" he exclaimed.

And now, he told CBN News, lives are being changed supernaturally at the #GreenevilleAwakening as well.

"Just how God has just moved and how he's speaking to hearts and how he's putting marriages back together and changing lives, and no man can make that happen," he explained.

"No man can work hard enough to make that happen," Harrison continued. "It's just a God-thing from the start to the finish. It's all God."

Revival services are held Monday through Friday, starting at 7 pm, at the big tent located at 1005 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey, Tennessee.