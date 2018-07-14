Goodbye Ticket Stubs, Hello Facial Recognition. Biometric Ticketing Coming to a Ballpark Near You.

Imagine a world where everything you need to get into your favorite ballpark is not only in the palm of your hand; it is your hand.

Well, your fingers to be exact.

This season, several Major League Baseball stadiums will allow patrons to enter by scanning their fingertips.

According to Fox Business, the MLB will partner with the services firm CLEAR to link a person’s ticketing information to their fingertips using biometric ticketing.

The plan is to eventually develop facial recognition as well.

“We’ll be able to immediately link CLEAR accounts to their MLB.com account. Your biometrics, your face and fingerprint, become your ticket,” CLEAR co-founder and CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker told FOX Business.

CLEAR is already available at airports, allowing passengers to skip the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) lines and head straight to the metal detectors and body scanners.

According to their website, “All you need is you. Just you. No ID, no hassle. Confirm your identity with the tap of a finger or the blink of an eye, and leave your wallet where it belongs.”

The cost is $15 per month.

Several MLB stadiums already use CLEAR to allow visitors to get through ballpark security faster.