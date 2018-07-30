Homeless Man Wearing a Suit and Tie Passes Out Resumes at Intersection, Then This Happens

When a California homeless man stood at a busy intersection holding a sign, he didn't ask for money. Instead, he handed out his resume.

Now, 26-year-old David Casarez can't keep up with the hundreds of job offers he's received.

The web developer said he came to Silicon Valley with high hopes and big dreams in September, but was quickly overwhelmed by the high cost of living.

He told NBC Bay Area that he lived in his van after he couldn't afford housing. Eventually his car was repossessed and he was forced to sleep on a park bench.

"This is my make it or break it moment," Casarez said. "I have to do something crazy."

Casarez dressed up in a suit and tie, stood at a Mountain View, California intersection, and held a sign that read "Homeless. Hungry 4 success. Take a resume."

A passerby was inspired by the homeless man's unusual request and posted a picture of him on Twitter.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

"If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing," Jasmine Scofield wrote.

It immediately went viral.

"I knew it would be posted on social media, I didn't know it would blow up like this," Casarez said. "I'm trying not to take any money, I really do just want a job opportunity, that's all I'm asking."

According to 7News Boston, he's received more than 200 job offers, including from companies like Google, Netflix, and LinkedIn.

Casarez took to social media to express his gratitude.

"Thank you everyone for the outpouring of support! I am completely floored by how many are interested in my #Hungry4Success story. I have met several who have been or currently are in the same situation tell me their story. I am glad to be an inspiration for you all," he wrote.