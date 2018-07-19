Incredible: Compassionate Chick-Fil-A Staff Checked on Elderly Regulars After They Went Missing

When regular Chick-fil-A patrons Bobbie and Richard stopped showing up at their local Georgia restaurant, staff became worried — the elderly couple never missed their bi-weekly meal together. But far from brushing it off and moving on, the restaurant workers decided to make sure everything was OK.

Knowing nothing but their first names and the order the coupled placed every time they visited the restaurant, staff embarked on a bit of intelligence gathering. They made some local connections through the couple’s kids, who they had heard worked in the local school system.

Eventually, the Chick-fil-A staff found the couple’s address and decided to check in on them.



Bobbie and Richard (Image source: Facebook/Lindsay Naramore McGuffey)



As it turned out, Richard had taken a bad turn with his health and was not well enough to dine at the restaurant.

“Recently my grandaddy’s health hasn’t been great,” the couple’s granddaughter, Lindsay Naramore McGuffey, explained in a Facebook post, as reported by Love What Matters. “He is overcoming a lot, making tons of progress, and is doing much better, but they haven’t been to Chick-fil-A in months.

But that didn’t deter the staff from going the extra mile to get this special couple their favorite meal.

Timing it with the pair’s regular trips to the restaurant, Chick-fil-A sent its staff on a mission to deliver Bobbie and Richard’s “usual” right to their door! Everything was exactly as they would order, down to the dressing on their salad — the couple was absolutely thrilled.

Naramore McGuffey detailed the incredible impact of such an act of kindness on her elderly grandparents:

“That night, this was all my granddad could talk about. I sat and listened to him and all I could think was how lucky I was for him to be my granddaddy. My grandparents’ presence is something that everyone takes notice of no matter where they go, and the kind people at Chick-fil-A were no exception.”



Richard and Lindsay (Image source: Facebook/Lindsay Naramore McGuffey)



“Thank you Griffin, Georgia, Chick-fil-A for being beyond generous and giving during this difficult time,” she continued. “I am blown away by what I witnessed this day. This is a moment that will forever be embedded into this family’s hearts and minds. The food was eaten and gone that day, but the impact this had will last a lifetime.”

“There are angels on this earth. Keep your eyes open for the good through all the bad in this world,” Lindsay concluded.

(H/T: Love What Matters)