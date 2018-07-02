'It's All God': Tennessee Tent Revival in Its 3rd Month as More and More People Come to Christ

CBN News interviewed evangelist D.R. Harrison about the #GreenevilleAwakening, a spiritual revival where hundreds have accepted Christ. He also shared his personal testimony and the testimony of his wife. Watch above.

A spiritual revival continues to blaze in Northeastern Tennessee, entering its 12th week Monday with more than 200 people accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, according to the evangelist leading the services.

It's called the #GreenevilleAwakening, and it's being held under a big tent near Greeneville, Tennessee.

"We've taken the Word of God and showed them how to be saved, and people from all walks of life, all social statuses," evangelist D.R. Harrison told CBN News. "It's just been amazing to see the power of God move in these last days."

Harrison said he originally was scheduled to preach a one-week revival beginning April 15 at the Greystone Freewill Baptist Church. He said in week three, the crowds increased to standing room only.

Harrison said he and the pastor began to pray because they were running out of room at the church, and God provided a large tent through a North Carolina man.

"Then five weeks ago, out of the clear blue, God gave me an 80 by 140 tent," he told CBN News. "It seats between 1,250 and 1,500 people."

"I can say that tonight, we are 100 percent debt-free with that tent," Harrison said. "God's people provided everything, and it's just a God-thing. Only God could do what's happening here."

Harrison told CBN News the #GreenevilleAwakening is a multi-denominational revival, and people from several states are attending.

"That's our prayer that revival would just spread across America," he shared.

Harrison said this revival in Tennessee reminds him of the Burlington, North Carolina Revival of 2016, where both he and his wife accepted Christ.

He said Jesus set him free of alcoholism and pornography addiction and rescued his wife from a life of being a stripper.

"When God came on the scene, he took it all away, and we give God all the glory for what he's done in our lives," Harrison said.

"And I can't praise him enough – I wish I could shout it to the entire world that if Jesus can save a drunk like me, and if Jesus can save a stripper if you will, like my wife was – if he can change our lives, he can change anybody's life!" he exclaimed.

And now, he told CBN News, lives are being changed supernaturally at the #GreenevilleAwakening as well.

"Just how God has just moved and how he's speaking to hearts and how he's putting marriages back together and changing lives, and no man can make that happen," he explained.

"No man can work hard enough to make that happen," Harrison continued. "It's just a God-thing from the start to the finish. It's all God."

For this day and age, the evangelist told CBN News the message that God is giving him at this revival is simple.

"When God came to me and saved me two years ago. He took an old drunk, just a drunk preacher's kid," Harrison said. "I'd been thrown out by the brethren, thrown out by family."

"I had no hope, no peace, no joy," he continued. "But Jesus never walked out on me. Jesus loved me just as I was."

"And the message in this revival has been simple as it has been the last two years, preaching the Gospel," Harrison shared. "It's all about Jesus... Jesus will take you just as you are."

"No matter what you've done, Jesus loves you, and that's the message for this day and this hour that needs to be preached all over the world," he continued.

"Jesus is the only answer for this day and for this hour," Harrison emphasized.

Revival services are held Monday through Friday, starting at 7 pm, at the big tent located at 1005 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey, Tennessee.