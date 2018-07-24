'It's Shocking, but at the Same Time It's Not': Drag Queens Target Little Kids with Story Time

Alexis Bailey and her husband Mark have been pastors at Carpenter's House Ministries in Virginia Beach for 18 years. They have seen the brokenness in the lives of people in their community up close. So when Alexis heard that an event called "Drag Queen Story Hour" was planned for her local public library, she was concerned, but not surprised.

"At first I was a little bit shocked but then the more I thought about it, I realized this just fits in perfectly with their agenda," Alexis said in an interview with CBN News. "You know the homosexual community has tried to, and are being very successful at, desensitizing us to these things. It's shocking but at the same time it's not."

"Drag Queen Story Hour With Gillette Black," is slated for July 28, August 25, and September 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the TCC/City Joint-Use Library in Virginia Beach.

The program is aimed at very young children such as toddlers (2-3 years), preschool (3-5 years), and early elementary grades K-2 (5-8 years).

The so-called 'drag queens' will read books to the children about issues related to gender identity.

CBN News contacted the library about its plans to host the reading program and was sent the following statement by Katie Cerqua, the Youth and Family Services Manager:

"The Drag Queen Story Hour is a program offered at VBPL due to its alignment in the library's strategic plan. The program aligns with 3 VBPL market strategies – Inclusion and Diversity, Youth Success and Cultural Enrichment and Entertainment. It is also consistent with the City's goal for promoting diversity and inclusion."

Cerqua went on to say, "We have received two complaints about the program via email. While we did receive these complaints, we have received positive support from the community, and have registration of more than 20 people for the event at this time."

Many opposed to the idea of drag queens reading to kids took to Facebook to voice their opposition.

It's ridiculous what our world is coming to," said Leslie Laramore. "My 19 mo old will never hear a drag Queen hour..."

Pam Burgess wrote, "No!!! Just because other people want to live their lives this way should not mean they get to force it on others, especially childlren."

Meanwhile, Alexis says the Drag Queen story hour sends the wrong message and questions if Christians would be afforded the same access to a public, tax-payer funded venue.

"The question I would like to ask and would like to know is, 'I wonder if they would let me as a Christian mom come in and do a story hour about Jesus and teach Jesus? And do songs and do crafts and do stories and read from the Bible. I wonder if they would allow me to do that?' That's what I would like to know.'"

Meanwhile, Alexis says parents who plan to take their children to the story time event have been deceived by the LGBTQ community.

"It is very concerning because I feel like parents have bought into that lie," she said. "Who's setting the norm for our culture today? You know, my norm is the scripture. I stand on the scripture. That's the firm foundation and I feel like there's a new norm that they are trying to present and I don't want my children exposed to the new norm. I want them to be exposed to the scripture, and what the scripture has to say about everything."