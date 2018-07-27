'It's So Supernatural': Tennessee Tent Revival Still Going Strong for Nearly Four Months!

The #GreenevilleAwakening spiritual revival in Northeastern Tennessee has been going on for nearly four months, and there are no signs of it slowing down, the evangelist leading the services told CBN News Friday.

Monday it enters its 16th week.

"There's no signs of stopping. Lord willing, we'll start up week number 16 on Monday night," said evangelist D.R. Harrison of Voice of Hope Ministries. "As of today (Friday), there's been over 400 people walk an aisle and trust Christ and from all denominations, all walks of life."

"Alcoholics, drug addicts... people coming and giving their heart to Christ," Harrison continued.

The evangelist said so far people from 178 churches and 17 states have attended services under the big tent.

"It's just amazing; it continues to build momentum, and that is the thing that is so amazing," he said.

Harrison told CBN News that half of the crowd each night is made up of new people attending the revival.

"I'm at a loss for words to even describe it 'cause it's so supernatural," he said.

"There's so much conviction under the tent; the drawing power of God is so real when you pull on the property that literally during the service while I'm preaching, while singing's going on, just at all times during the service, people will literally get up out of their seats, weeping, running to the altar, getting born again, asking Jesus to come in their hearts," he explained.

Harrison shared it's humbling to be used by God in such a powerful way. He said he originally was scheduled to preach a one-week revival beginning April 15 at the Greystone Freewill Baptist Church.

"Every day I walk under the tent, and I'm humbled at what all God's done," he shared. "I've been in this town since April the 15th, and it seems like that it's only been a couple weeks."

"And to see what God provided in giving us a tent and all the equipment," Harrison continued. "And then seeing every night people that have been saved sitting under the tent; the next night or the next night standing up praising the Lord."

"And then them seeing their families get saved," he said.

Harrison went on to say life transformations through the #GreenevilleAwakening are authentic.

"God is truly changing lives," he told CBN News. "I mean people aren't just signing cards and then going back, doing what they did before."

"These are people that God is changing their lives," he said. "It's just amazing. It really is."

Harrison said people of all ages are accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

"It's a proven fact that once you get on up in years past 50 or 60 years old, the percentage of people that get saved in their later years is very, very small," he explained.

"But in this revival God is saving people from five years old, seven years old, all the way up to 92 and 93 years old," Harrison continued. "It's truly a supernatural act of God 'for such a time as this.'"

"And literally the people here in this town believe that we will be here into 2019," he shared. "I mean they really believe that. And they have the faith to believe that God is going to save every person they know."

Harrison hopes the #GreenevilleAwakening revival will lead to revival across the country and around the globe.

"This is just my belief and the belief of the pastors here, the belief of God's people here – the way that it is spreading and the way that God is moving, this revival has all of the ingredients for God to make this spread all over America and even around the world," the evangelist said.

"And I believe that; if I did not believe that, I wouldn't be here," Harrison continued. "And God is doing so many supernatural things that I really believe that this could be the next Great Awakening – not just the Greeneville Awakening, but the next Great Awakening."

Harrison invites people around the world to pray for the revival. Services are held Monday through Friday, starting at 7 pm, at the big tent located at 1005 Quaker Knob Road, Chuckey, Tennessee.