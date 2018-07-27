'She Represents so Many of Us': Christian Singer Plumb Urges Prayer for Demi Lovato after Overdose

Dove Award winning artist Tiffany Lee, who goes by the name Plumb, recently urged her followers on social media to pray for pop icon Demi Lovato.

Lovato, who has openly discussed her struggles with substance abuse, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after an apparent overdose.

"This beautiful girl is not alone," Plumb wrote on Instagam, showing a picture of Lovato.

"She represents so many of us. We live in a fallen world...with broken, sharp edges all around us and when we don't have God's hand holding ours guiding us, we get cut and scraped and wounded from those sharp edges of this world," she said.

"All of us. However, we can have hope… Because He can heal the wounds and use the scars to tell stories and make beauty from them. I'm praying today for Demi Lovato… Not because she's famous... but because she's a broken girl. Because she's a human struggling. Because much like you and I... we need to know we aren't alone and we need (to be) loved and we need prayed for in our broken places. She represents such a large percentage of the human race... so when you pray for her, pray for everyone just like her… That they too would find healing from their wounds and that those scars will be used for beauty."

Plumb has been very open about her own battles with depression and emotional pain. Two days before Christmas in 2011, her husband walked out on her and their children.

"My husband left me and I became a single mother of three," she explained in a video about a song she wrote called, "I'm Ready Now."

"When I realized that the first step is believing that there is hope. And sometimes the fog or the black of whatever it is you're going through is so thick and so dark that you can't see past it. You can't believe that there is actually light that's ever going to poke through."

Light did break through for Plumb. She found a new romance with God and even her family was eventually restored.

Known for the hit song "Need You Now," Plumb just released her 8th studio album called Beautifully Broken.

She hopes her new music inspires those who are struggling with life to release their pain and shame and to trust in God's love.

"I think this record gives the broken permission to acknowledge their brokenness," she told The Christian Beat.

"Every song is inspired by a broken story. I think sometimes, although we are all human and fallen, we are afraid to acknowledge that we are broken because somehow we think that's where our identity will be found. But what is beautiful is that what really matters is who we belong to and our identity there...because what He can do with that brokenness can make beauty to advance His Kingdom."

Meanwhile, Lovato is reportedly recovering.