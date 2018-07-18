The Homeschool Solution: This Is the Tragic Reason Why More Families Are Staying Home

Homeschooling across America has seen tremendous growth over the last 20 years. Now a sad trend could cause the numbers to go even higher.

School shootings have become much too common, with more than 20 already in 2018 alone.

On May 25, two people were injured at an Indiana middle school. The week before, eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

After 17 died in the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, thousands of young people marched on Washington demanding tougher federal gun laws.

Following each tragedy, a heated debate has erupted about how to best protect schools and those inside. There's still no answer.

Organizers at the Virginia Homeschool Convention say, in the wake of the school shootings this year, they're hearing from more parents who are considering teaching their kids at home.

"Anytime there has been a tragedy like the school shootings that we all have seen on the news, we get lots and lots of phone calls, more than ever before," Yvonne Bunn told CBN News. "In fact, we have had, through the past couple of years, seen more and more parents calling us because their children are suffering anxiety because they're afraid to go to school."

For that reason, Latoya Daniel says she's already decided her three-year-old daughter won't be attending public school when the time comes.

"I'm very concerned because I have cousins that their moms and them tell me that they're coming home talking about guns in school," Daniel told CBN News. "And they're also talking about – little kids talking about – they want to do things with them that are very inappropriate. And that bothers me because I don't want my kids to be a part of that."

For parents who don't know if they can homeschool, Jim Mason with the Homeschool Legal Defense Association says it's become more accessible.

"Homeschooling today is available in a way that it hadn't been in years past, even to people who may not be able to do it themselves," Mason explained. "For example, retired grandparents can homeschool your children. There are a lot of online options. We help a lot of people who work full time, but nevertheless homeschool their children."

Cristina Truaz teaches her four boys at home because she says her top priority is protecting them both physically and spiritually.

"I am thankful we're able to stay home and that they are safe in my care. My school is always armed and I do appreciate that," she said.

"I'm thankful that I'm able to have a good eye on them and that it's not just about their physical safety but their spiritual safety. I'm able to guard what is going inside their minds and in their hearts," Truaz said.