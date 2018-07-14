This Week: A Look at Brett Kavanaugh, the Supporters, the Naysayers and the Issues

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It's also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week on the show: a closer look at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the issues at stake for the court and the country.

CBN News’ Jenna Browder explores the ways some of Kavannaugh’s biggest opponents came from outside the halls of Congress. We also explain why one Christian group reversed their views on the conservative nominee. Plus CBN Good News, how one Grammy-award winning Christian artist is helping with foster children across the US.

Join CBN News anchors Mark Martin and Charlene Israel for these stories and more.