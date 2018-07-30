'We Pray': Lisa Bevere, Havilah Cunnington and Bethel Battle in Faith as Wildfire Swallows Hometown

The devastating wildfire sweeping Northern California has firefighters working nonstop and residents fleeing for safety – but a prominent Christian community there is remaining persistent in prayer.

The Carr Fire is swallowing Redding, California which is home to Bethel Church. Many Bethel leaders have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Havilah Cunnington has taken to social media to urge others to pray and donate. Cunnington's family drove into Redding Sunday night to set up a food truck to feed evacuees.

Cunnington posted an update to her social media accounts writing, "When they arrived at Shasta College to feed evacuees, they found out the restaurant that was scheduled to serve dinner had been evacuated as well and were no longer able to bring food. If they hadn't come, hundreds of people would've never eaten."

The Christian author and speaker also posted a heartwarming photo of her sons' hands raised toward the direction of the fires and praying. Cunnington said fellow Christian author Lisa Bevere encouraged her to lead her family in relentless prayer for the fire, saying God provides miracles.

Cunnington wrote, "Got off the phone with my friend @lisabevere who called me all the way from Sweden to give spiritual strategy during this time. She said, 'Havilah, pray. We did this with our family & we saw God do a miracle right in front of our eyes! We can either write about our spiritual history, we can make it!' So, that's what we're doing over here. Join with us!!!"

CEO of Bethel Music and Bethel Media Joel Taylor also posted to Instagram over the weekend after he and his family were forced to evacuate.

Taylor said everyone is safe and working to help in any way they can.

He wrote, "Our Bethel leadership team is scattered all over the state, but doing an incredible job to catalyze relief efforts and make sure our employees and their families are taken care of during this time of crisis. We've been through many trials and tribulations together and one thing I'm certain of: VICTORY. If God be for us, who can be against us!"

Bethel offered up their church campus to the Red Cross as an evacuation center, but officials said their location was too close to the fire to have people staying overnight.

Now instead, the church's building is acting as a distribution hub for Salvation Army donations. Monday morning evacuated residents were able to stop by Bethel and pick up any necessities they need.

Bethel's website says they will be open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm each day until there is no longer a need.