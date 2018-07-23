'We Stand With Israel': Nikki Haley Cites Her Faith in Jesus As Reason for Support of Israel

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley delivered the keynote address before an audience of thousands at the Christians United for Israel Summit in D.C. Monday night.

The crowd honored Haley with a standing ovation as CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee presented her with the Defender of Israel Award.

"Each year the leadership of CUFI elects the one person in America that we feel has done the most to defend and protect Israel. We are delighted and highly honored to present this award to Ambassador Haley," Hagee said as he gave her a golden plaque.

Haley is known as a loud defender of Israel at the United Nations – a place she refers to as the "global epicenter of anti-Semitism."

"The United Nations is an interesting place. There are times when it can be a force for good," she said. "The U.N. can also be an enormously frustrating and bizarre place. Nowhere is that more pronounced than in the truly awful way that the U.N. has treated Israel for decades"

Despite the United Nation's repeated attempts to condemn and undermine the Jewish State, Haley says the U.S. is changing that behavior.

"Change comes with leadership and clarity from the United States. That leadership and clarity was on full display when President Trump made the bold and right decision to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem," she said. "Jerusalem has historically been, is now, and will always be the capital of Israel."

Haley also took a stand for Israel amidst violent protests on the Gaza border in May. While most of the world condemned the Jewish State for responding to the molotov cocktails and flaming tire attacks, Haley made her voice loud and clear in the United Nations.

"When I heard country after country in the United Nations Security Council critically standing in judgment of Israel, I spoke out. What I said shocked the people at the U.N. but I'll say it again because it's the truth. Israel has acted with more restraint than just about any country would under those same conditions," she said.

During that time, Haley vetoed a resolution that condemned Israel and ignored Hamas' actions on the border.

She also pulled the United States out the U.N. Human Rights Council, a body known for its unbalanced attacks against Israel.

"America will always be the world's leader in advocating for human rights, but we will not do that in a place that makes a mockery of the very human rights ideals it is supposed to uphold," she said. "It's very important to me that we represent truth and reality at the U.N., even if it makes other countries uncomfortable."

Haley doesn't plan on stopping there or shutting her mouth any time soon.

"Being silent was never something I've been good at," she joked.

Haley told the crowd of Christians and Jews that it is her faith in Christ that has driven her strong support of Israel.

"I am not Jewish, even though that surprises some people. I was not raised as a Christian either. Twenty years ago, my faith journey brought me to Christianity, where I have found strength in my faith and trust in my heart," she explained.

"But I am also a person who is humble in her faith. I don't claim to have the wisdom of what God has in store for me or for other people," Haley continued. "What I do know is that God has blessed America with greatness and with goodness and I know that in the dangerous world we live in, it is absolutely critical for America to stand up and have the backs of our friends."

Haley summed up her message with a simple phrase: "We stand with Israel."

