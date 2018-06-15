Call2Fall: A Time to Declare 'National Dependence Upon God'

A call has gone out to "fall on our knees in prayer for our nation".

Sponsored by the Family Research Council, it's known as "Call2Fall" and is held every year on the Sunday closest to Independence Day.

FRC tweeted this week, "On Sunday July 1 - the Sunday before we celebrate our independence -- we can express our dependence upon the Lord in unity by participating in #Call2Fall."

On Sunday July 1 - the Sunday before we celebrate our independence -- we can express our dependence upon the Lord in unity by participating in #Call2Fall. https://t.co/v3wBrmqsOq — FRC (@FRCdc) June 13, 2018

CBN News spoke with Rev. Pierre Bynum, FRC Chaplain and National Prayer Director, about the event.

"Call2Fall is a(n) initiative for pastors and people, pastors who have a heart for a return to the Lord for our nation, to call upon their people on the Sunday before the Fourth of July, to take time during their regular church service to actually get on their knees physically and pray for our nation," he explained.

"This is a time for Christians to declare our dependence, our national dependence upon God, which is something that too many Americans have forgotten, and that our Founding Fathers did understand," Bynum continued.

"They understood the providence of God; they understood that we owe him all of our rights, our God-given rights," he said. "And they knew that without his help and aid, we could do nothing."

Bynum told CBN News that the US has turned away from God in many different ways with "sin filling our nation."

"Call2Fall is a time for the local church and individuals... taking time to get on their knees to pray and to seek the Lord and to ask him for mercy for our nation and to ask for him to bring our nation wholly back to him," Bynum shared.

"America cannot prosper without God's blessing; those who are part of the Household of faith must urgently embrace the promise of 2 Chronicles 7:14," Tony Perkins, FRC president, said in a statement.

Call2Fall July 1, 2018 from Great Commandment Network on Vimeo.

Following this day of prayer and repentance, FRC wants participants to partner with Dr. Ronnie Floyd and the National Day of Prayer team for "31 Days of Prayer For My Nation" during the month of July.

"The National Day of Prayer Task Force has put together a book that you can get on their website... that gives a short devotional for each day and then some recommended prayers for that day," Bynum explained.

"We ought to be crying out to God every day, 'Lord, have mercy on our nation,'" he continued. "And we need to be praying in faith for God to raise up men and women who can lead our nation back to God."

"And he'll hear us if we do," Bynum said.