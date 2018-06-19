Chick-fil-A's Christian Values Praised After Employee's Actions Go Viral

Chick-fil-A has come under fire in the past for firmly standing behind its Christian values, but now the internet is singing its praises for the actions of an employee that were caught on camera.

Last week a video surfaced of a Chick-fil-A employee chasing a car down the street after a customer forgot their order in the drive-thru. The post quickly went viral with over three million views and made local news headlines.

The 19-year-old worker, Jared Wilson, told WTVR CBS 6 that it was what "we were expected to do," but it was "by no means an everyday occurrence."

"I knew I could probably catch them, so I figured I might as well give it a shot," Wilson said. "I can't believe they caught me on camera."

Wilson also told the television station that when he caught up to the car, he did say the famous phrase: "my pleasure."

Internet users across social media are commenting "God is good," and others joking, "I think Chick-fil-A employees might be genetically created in Jesus' lab."

I think Chick-fil-a employees might be genetically created in Jesus' lab. — Laddy Boy (@TrickLaddy) June 16, 2018

God is good. — J. Copp (@The_J_Cobb) June 16, 2018

All the time God is good — Mary B. McGovern (@mary_mcgovern12) June 16, 2018

Other's took to Facebook saying they "weren't surprised" at the employee's actions. One joked, "...99% sure McDonald's employees would literally eat my fries right there at the window if I pulled away and forgot em."

The Daily Wire wrote, "The actions of the employee reflected Chick-fil-A's stated corporate purpose: 'To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.'"