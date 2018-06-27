Churches Getting Taxed: Why Humanists Are Celebrating the GOP Tax Law

Churches and non-profit organizations are calling for repeal of a provision in the GOP's tax cuts law that would force ministries to file federal tax returns, and in some cases pay taxes.

The six-month-old tax law could even force some churches to file state income tax returns and pay state taxes.

President Trump and Republicans cheered when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts passed in December. But for non-profits like churches, a little-known provision included in the legislation has become a big cause for concern.

Under the new tax package, churches, hospitals, colleges and other historically tax-exempt groups must pay a 21 percent tax on some benefits they provide their employees, such as parking, transportation and other related benefits.

The tax could be a huge burden on groups that have historically enjoyed tax-exempt status.

Mike Batts, chairman of the board of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, told Politico, "The whole idea of tax exemption for nonprofit organizations that are doing charitable, religious, and educational work is for them not to be on the same playing field as for-profit businesses when it comes to taxes, in order to incentivize the good work they do to make our society better."

In response to the news, the ECFA put out a petition that churches and nonprofits can sign to protest the employee parking tax.

"Tax practitioners who have evaluated Section 512(a) (7) generally believe that the result of this new provision is that tax‐exempt organizations that provide parking to their employees will be subject to unrelated business income tax on the cost of the parking provided. A nonprofit organization that simply allows its employees to park in a parking lot or garage that is part of the organization's facilities will be subject to a tax on the cost of the parking provided," the ECFA explained in a position statement available for download on its website.

"Because of this new tax, many tax‐exempt employers, including churches, hospitals, charities, and schools will be required to file federal Form 990‐T, and in many cases, state corporate income returns, every year regardless of whether they actually engage in any unrelated business activity. This new tax was purportedly added to the law to put tax‐exempt employers on the same footing as taxable employers with respect to employer‐provided parking," the statement added.

Nearly 1,000 churches and other non-profit groups have reportedly signed the petition demanding the tax be repealed.

The law will reportedly apply to all churches that provide parking for their employees even if the employee isn't charged for parking.

Meanwhile secular humanists are applauding the added taxes on churches.

"This is good news," reads an article on the Progressive Secular Humanist website. "Churches should be taxed... It's long past time to start taxing churches."

The ECFA says by signing the petition, "You will be advocating for the repeal of this new burdensome provision in the law...either by legislation or effectively by action of the Treasury Department. The position statement may be used to communicate these concerns to members of Congress and/or Treasury officials."