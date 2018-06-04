Displaying 30+ Stories
Did You Hear? Black Unemployment Plunges to Historic Low Under Trump Economy

06-04-2018
Benjamin Gill

The most recent jobs report shows a dramatic drop in black unemployment.

The rate dropped half a point in May, to 5.9 percent. That's a historic low.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the gap between white unemployment and black unemployment has never been smaller.

Overall, US unemployment droppd to 3.8 percent, an 18-year low.

The great news for black Americans was buried near the bottom of the Associated Press' reporting about unemployment.

But President Trump highlighted the big news on Twitter:

Wall Street expert Charles Payne also tweeted that 76,000 African Americans were able to join the workforce, making them the only racial group to see an increase in employment:

Others have also been celebrating the news on Twitter:

 

 

