Francis Chan Calls Out 'Embarrassing' American Christians Who've Lost Their Passion for the Gospel

World-renowned evangelist Francis Chan called out the "embarrassing" American Church for being more concerned with speakers, music, and convenient service time than the actual gospel.

"I don't want to be critical but the Christian church in America has just gotten goofy," he said during his sermon.

Chan talked about a recent trip to Israel and how he saw so many people of different faiths earnestly worshipping in Jerusalem.

"You've got crowds of people at the Wailing Wall praying because of what they believe. You've got Muslims, thousands on that Temple Mount praying. You've got people of all sorts of different religions that just go after it for what they believe. And then you have Christianity in America where people show up depending on the speaker, depending on the band, and show up for maybe an hour a week if it's good enough for them," Chan shared. "Have you tried to look at how the church looks from an outsider's perspective?

Watch Chan's full sermon above as he elaborates on what American Christians can do to turn things around.

He admitted he too was guilty of being caught up in the distractions that come with big church conferences, popular worship bands, and charismatic speakers.

"It's embarrassing and I look back and say 'God I'm so sorry,'" he said.

Despite the harsh words, Chan has hope.

"You know what, we can change...We've got to give God the glory he deserves and we've got to be willing to suffer whatever we need to suffer to walk away from our sin, to confess Jesus as Lord and Savior, because we believe what the disciples did – that Jesus rose from the dead," he urged.

"We've go to become people who don't just love it when a person preaches in a way that they like, we are to be people of the Book," Chan said, Bible in hand.