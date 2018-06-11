Displaying 30+ Stories
IHOP or IHOB? Online Followers Confused by Restaurant's New Campaign

06-11-2018
Kayla Root
IHOB

The International House of Pancakes has temporarily changed it's name in a new marketing campaign for an array of new menu items.

The company known for it's pancakes announced on Twitter last Monday they were flipping the "P" in IHOP to a "B" with no explanation, leaving internet users to guess what the new letter stood for.

The next day putting up a poll giving Twitter users the chance to vote on what the "B" stood for, before annoucing they'll now temporarily go by International House of Burgers to accompany several new burgers they've added to the menu.

The restaurant says they want to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast, according to CNNMoney.

"We are definitely going to be IHOP," Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told CNNMoney. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

Several locations in LA are also getting brand new signs with the new lettering while the campaign runs.

The mysterious campaign drew mixed reviews. Most internet users excited to try the new burgers and other's still knocking the chain and whole campaign.

