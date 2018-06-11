IHOP or IHOB? Online Followers Confused by Restaurant's New Campaign

The International House of Pancakes has temporarily changed it's name in a new marketing campaign for an array of new menu items.

The company known for it's pancakes announced on Twitter last Monday they were flipping the "P" in IHOP to a "B" with no explanation, leaving internet users to guess what the new letter stood for.

For 60 pancakin' years, we've been IHOP. Now, we're flippin' our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

The next day putting up a poll giving Twitter users the chance to vote on what the "B" stood for, before annoucing they'll now temporarily go by International House of Burgers to accompany several new burgers they've added to the menu.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let's see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The restaurant says they want to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast, according to CNNMoney.

"We are definitely going to be IHOP," Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told CNNMoney. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

Several locations in LA are also getting brand new signs with the new lettering while the campaign runs.

The mysterious campaign drew mixed reviews. Most internet users excited to try the new burgers and other's still knocking the chain and whole campaign.

IHOB = International House of Bad marketing ideas#IHOB #IHOP — WmTheConquerorWorm (@Morning_Readin) June 11, 2018

Don't knock it until you've had blueberry syrup on a cheeseburger. #IHOb — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) June 11, 2018

For sure gonna try each one! Thanks #IHOb — Gio Dom (@GioGambino1) June 11, 2018

Hey @Applebees is there any truth to the rumor that you'll be changing your name to Steakbee's in an effort to get people to order something that has never been ordered at your restaurants? #IHOb — Beck (@michaeld6805) June 11, 2018

International House of Bruh what are you doing #IHOB — Sean Chiplock (@sonicmega) June 11, 2018

So relieved international house of burgers is a temporary change. #iHob #ihop — Ariana Hester (@Very_Ari1) June 11, 2018

IHOP is changing its name to #IHOb. I am not sure what to think about this. It's a pancake place to me not sure I can think of it as anything else! — BrittneyRz (@shmibby88) June 11, 2018