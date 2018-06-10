Indiana Teacher Out of a Job after Challenging the School’s Transgender Policy

An Indiana teacher is out of a job after refusing to follow school policy and call transgender students by their preferred names.

John Kluge says Brownsburg High School gave him the option to follow the policy, resign or be fired. So Kluge submitted a letter of resignation.

“I’m being compelled to encourage students in what I believe is something that’s a dangerous lifestyle,” he told The Indianapolis Star newspaper.

According to the Indiana Institute, a conservative research group, Kluge believes it’s his job to protect the well-being of his students.

“He is troubled by the research showing that individuals who adopt a gender different than their biological sex and who transition, through hormone therapy and surgery, are 20 times more likely to commit suicide,” they wrote.

LGBTQ rights advocates disagree and say the real way to support his students is by nurturing their choices.

“Using a trans student’s chosen name is an invaluable support. Educators need to lead by example with respect for students’ identities, names, and pronouns," said Becca Mui of GLSEN.

Kluge claims he handed the school a tentative resignation for a future date. He went to rescind the resignation prior to that date but they refused.

Kluge, the school’s orchestra teacher for four years, says he plans to appeal to the school board.

CBN News reached out to Brownsburg High School for comment and had not heard back by the time of publication.