Nationwide Protest to Hit 50 Cities: 'Abortion Takes a Human Life'

Members of the Pro-Life Action League are planning to spread a pro-life message on roads throughout the US this weekend.

Small teams of volunteers will take up stations on highway overpasses in 50 cities for the first-ever National Pro-Life Bridges Day on Friday.

Volunteers will display banners declaring “Abortion Takes a Human Life” to commuters in both directions of highway traffic during rush hour.

"Polls show that most Americans agree with the statement that abortion takes a human life," explained Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League. "We're inviting people to face the moral and social implications of that reality."

"Our goal is to get people thinking and talking about abortion, a topic that most people want to avoid," Scheidler said. "After all, abortion takes 2,500 human lives every single day, with the sanction of law. That's a hard reality to face—but one that we cannot go on ignoring."

Hundreds of thousands of drivers and passengers are expected to be reached with this pro-life message.

Scheidler said the project is perfectly legal and is protected as free speech under the US Constitution, so he expects local law enforcement officers won't have any problem with the plan.

"The federal courts have consistently held that highway overpasses are a public forum where our First Amendment rights are protected," Scheidler said. He reports the Thomas More Society agrees with that statement and is providing a legal memo for demonstrators in case they run into trouble.

You can check this website to see where all the protests are taking place in cities across the country.