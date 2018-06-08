Paige Patterson Withdraws from Keynote Sermon at SBC Meeting

Southern Baptist leader Paige Patterson will no longer be giving the keynote sermon at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting.

The chief of staff at Patterson's former seminary made the announcement on Twitter Friday.

Paige Patterson has announced his kind withdrawal from the convention sermon and evangelism report at #SBC18 in an effort to bring harmony to the Southern Baptist Convention. A full statement will release shortly. — Scott Colter (@ScottColter) June 8, 2018

Last week, Patterson was fired from his position as president emeritus of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary for "mishandling of rape allegations." Before that, he was demoted from his position as president after an audio recording surfaced of him telling a woman to stay in her physically abusive marriage and a public comment he made on a teenage girl's body.

Patterson was orginially elected to give the sermon last year during an annual meeting in Phoenix, according to the Washington Post.

Had he not willingly withdrew, it could have been put to a convention-wide vote next week.

The Southern Baptist Convention's meeting takes place on June 13 in Dallas.