Southern Poverty Law Center Could Be Hit with 60 Lawsuit Landslide

As many as 60 Christian or conservative organizations attacked as "hate groups" by the Southern Poverty Law Center are considering legal action against the Left-wing group.

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, told PJ Media he thinks, "a number of organizations have been considering filing lawsuits against the SPLC," after the SPLC agreed to pay a $3.375 million settlement to Muslim reformer Maajid Nawaz and his organization the Quilliam Foundation for branding them a "hate group" in its 2016 "Field Guide to Anti-Muslim Extremists."

Staver noted that the SPLC agreed to pay after simply receiving a "demand letter" from Quilliam's attorney. There wasn't even litigation.

"The allegations that were at issue here were very similar to the allegations against the other groups," Staver said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was created during the civil rights movement and is credited with putting the Ku Klux Klan out of business. It has since morphed into left-wing activism targeting so-called "extremists," which have been almost exclusively conservative or Christian groups.

SPLC targets have included Liberty Counsel, Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, American Family Association and several evangelical churches.

Staver told PJM that the settlement with Nawaz "will encourage further legal action."