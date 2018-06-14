Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Fox Accused of Sexual Abuse While Gayle King Cautions Against Rush to Judgment in #MeToo

Sylvester Stallone is the latest Hollywood actor to be accused of sexual misconduct.

Police in Santa Monica have opened an investigation in a sexual assault case against the actor, best known for his role as Rocky Balboa in the seven "Rocky" feature films.

"A case was presented (Wednesday) by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone. It is under review. Our office is not commenting further," said Greg Risling, spokesman for District Attorney Jackie Lacey, in an email to USA TODAY.

Officials say the initial complaint against Stallone was filed back in Novemer 2017 and involved an alleged incident that took place in the 1990s.

His attorney, Martin Singer, said that Stallone had a consensual relationship with the accuser.

"Stallone had a relationship with her for less than a week while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987; he was single at the time and she was of legal age," he explained.

Other figures in Hollywood have also been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing rape and sex-crimes charges and remains under investigation.

Comedian Bill Cosby is expected to be sentenced in the fall after being found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.

Actor Jamie Foxx has been accused of slapping a woman in the face with his genitals 16 years ago.

The woman at the center of that case says she was attending a party at Foxx's house when the alleged incident occurred.

She reportedly said she felt empowered by the #MeToo movement to come forward with her story.

Gayle King of CBS This Morning says there shouldn't be a rush to judgment when sexual misconduct accusations are made.

"When a woman makes an accusation, the man instantly gets the death penalty," King told The New York Times. "There has to be some sort of due process here. All of these inappropriate behaviors are not all the same."

When asked if she was concerned about relating to male colleagues on air, King responded, "No. I am not worried about people misinterpreting what I say. I don't want to turn myself into a pretzel trying to figure it out. You know when something is inappropriate. Listen, if it's not something you would say or do in front of your wife or your mother or your sister, that's a really good guideline."

Meanwhile, Stallone and Foxx maintain that the accusations against them are false.