'The Cross Man,' Tulsa Pastor Steve Epps, Continues Cross-Carrying Mission 

Steve Epps, a pastor at The Well in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is on a mission to carry a large wooden cross across every state in the Union.

So far, Epps has crossed 15 states carrying his cross, according to Fox21Online.

This week, he was crossing the state of Minnesota. He told the television station he wants to uplift people no matter the obstacles they are facing.

"Two hundred military/armed forces committing suicide a day. We have the highest divorce rate a day. We have the suicide, teen suicide and it's very high, cutting, etc." Epp said. "The drug abuse on the street, heroin is back on the street. I just felt like I need to be here and offer hope."

Epps said he expects the journey to carry his cross across Minnesota will take until August. Then he's going to take a break before continuing his trek across North Dakota and Montana.

You can follow Epps' journey on his Facebook page.

Watch the video below Epps posted to his Facebook page this week as he crossed into Minnesota.