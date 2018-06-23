This Week: Immigration in the Spotlight, Medications and the Suicide Rate, and Fox News' Harris Faulker

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.



It's been a dramatic week across America as demands grew for government leaders to act to keep migrant children from being separated from their parents at the border. President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to amend the policy but says there is more to be done.



The United States is withdrawing from the United Nations' Human Rights Council. The decision indicates the Trump administration sees the UN panel as not living up to its original purpose. What can the US do next?



Poly-pharmacy, which is defined as taking lots of different medications at the same time, rose sharply in the US in the last decade. Meanwhile, the number of people committing suicide also dramatically increased. Find out about new research that suggests a link.



And the suicide rate is rising and is now the top 10 cause of death in America. Two recent celebrity deaths focused attention on it. CBN News talks with Regent University's Dr. Merrill Reese about the problem and how the church can be part of the solution.



Plus, Harris Faulkner is a familiar face on cable television. But what you may not know is the Fox News anchor is an "Army brat." She tells CBN News that being raised in a military family not only shaped her values, but it gave her tools to succeed.

Join CBN News anchor Mark Martin for these stories. Click the player above.

