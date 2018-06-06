Video Mocks Pro-Abortion Idea That Life Begins After Birth

A new pro-life video is challenging the argument that life begins after birth and it's already earned thousands of hits online.

The video, which was created by the Canadian pro-life organization "Choice42," offers a satirical take on the narrative that babies only have value after they leave the birth canal.

"Before the baby or fetus is born, it is not a human being," the video mockingly claims. "But, as it passes through the birth canal something amazing happens that transforms it into a person with human rights."



Click to watch full video:

While the video is meant to poke fun at those who may believe this argument, it highlights one of the key disagreements between pro-life and pro-choice activists.

Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said in a recent interview with Playboy Magazine that human life doesn't have a defined beginning.

"I've spent a lot of time with ob-gyns, and they will tell you there is no specific moment when life begins," Richards claimed, adding that only the mother can decide when the life of her child begins.

"For me, it was when my babies were born, and they've been such an important part of my life. That was it for me," she added.

However, Dr. Gerand M. Nadal argues that according to science, life begins at conception.

"Many claim that life begins at some point distant from fertilization," he wrote in an article. "The simple biological truth of the matter is that the Cell Theory states that all cells arise from pre-existing cells. There is no blackout period between sperm and egg uniting, and then the emergence of 'life' at some point distant."

We are human for our entire life cycle. We are whole and complete in form and function at every stage of our development, for that given developmental stage," he added. "The early embryo is alive and fully human, though it has not yet executed all human organismal functions."