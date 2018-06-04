'Why We Need Men and Women of God to Run for School Board Positions': San Diego Parents Outraged Over Sex Ed Program 

Outraged San Diego parents converged on their local school district last week to express their concerns over a controversial sex education curriculum being taught to their children.

The current sex education series of lessons was adopted in 2016 and according to many parents, includes graphic cartoons and other pornographic material that is unsuitable for classroom use.

In response, some parents even kept their children home from school one day to protest the program.

Later at a public meeting of the board of the San Diego Unified School District, many of those same parents expressed their dismay. The group of parents wants to dump the current curriculum and have the school board come up with something to replace it.

"We're going to ask them to suspend this new curriculum because it's not a curriculum for the adolescent brain, it's an adult curriculum," Angela Beaver told CBS 8.

The school district's officials have defended the lessons, saying it is approved by the CDC and is age appropriate.

"To have adults talk to sixth graders about sexual pleasure – too much. To send them to websites where they can learn to ask for consent in a sexy way – not appropriate," said Ashley Bever, a parent and substitute teacher in the district told the board and reported by Fox 5.

Fox 5 also reported the same sex ed program is currently being taught in other California cities and in local districts, including the Oceanside Unified School District. Parents of children in that district showed up at the meeting and also told members of the San Diego board of their displeasure with the program.

"Kindergartners went through all of these lessons on 'you deserve to know what your body parts are' and 'you have the right to know these things' and as parents, we're not OK with it," said Sara Walker, whose child attends a school in the Oceanside district.

The board says the program was created to be in compliance with the California Healthy Youth Act. However, one parent pointed out there's no mandated curriculum under the act, only recommended ones.

Kevin Beiser, president of the school board, told Fox 5 the current sex ed program was created with parents input. He said all parents have the option to opt their child out of the program.

An online petition calling for the suspension of the curriculum has already garnered more than 3,000 signatures, according to CBS 8.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, who recently conducted his Decision America Tour in several California cities, warns "There's an agenda in California and every other state to target the minds and hearts of children."

In a recent Facebook post, Graham writes, "The agenda is to lure them into promiscuity and condition their minds to accept lifestyles that are against the teaching of God's Word. What do we do? Parents have to be involved and not accept curriculum such as the sex ed curriculum these San Diego parents are fighting."

"Using smutty language and imagery to taint the minds of elementary school children – or any age students for that matter – is wrong," he explained. "Teaching sixth graders about sexual pleasure and how to go to websites to learn to "ask for consent in a sexy way" should not be happening. This is an example of why we need men and women who believe in God to run for school boards at the local and state level."

"It's also imperative that Christians vote in every election for candidates who support biblical principles, including the legislators who make these laws," Graham continued. "17 states have primaries this month – California has theirs this week – and there's a lot at stake. I hope that every pastor will encourage the members of their congregation to let the Christian voice be heard in the elections. Let's be salt and light as Jesus commanded and make a difference for our children and grandchildren!"