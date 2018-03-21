Austin Serial Bombing Suspect Killed in Explosion as Police Closed In

CBN News has confirmed with Austin Police that the bombing suspect who terrorized the city killed himself with an explosive device after being confronted by police early Wednesday morning.

The dramatic confrontation comes after a serial bomber struck in the Texas capital in a bombing spree that lasted several weeks, killing two people and wounding at least four others in a series of blasts.

"The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle," Interim Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

The Austin bombing suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, according to information law enforcement provided The Associated Press. Authorities do not yet know the motive.

"As members of the Austin PD SWAT team approached the vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, knocking one of our squad officers back and one of our squad officers fired at him as well."

Police sources tell CBN News authorities tracked the suspect and had zeroed in on him in the last 24 to 36 hours. They located him at a hotel on Interstate 35 in the Austin suburb of Round Rock.

As Austin SWAT team members were moving in, the suspect began to drive away. Then he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as an officer fired a shot.

FBI and ATF agents are now searching the suspect's home.

According to the AP, Conditt lived in Pflugerville, an Austin suburb of nearly 60,000 residents and in close proximity to the first bombing.

The FBI is warning the Austin community to stay vigilant, suggesting there could be other explosive packages yet to be discovered.

During his terrorization of the Austin area, the bomber deployed four bombs that exploded. And a fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.