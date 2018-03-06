'Billy Graham Day': Tens of Thousands Join Petition for This New National Holiday

A petition started by a North Carolina resident is calling for a national holiday to honor evangelist Rev. Billy Graham.

"Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history – nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories," Kyle Siler wrote on change.org.

Siler launched the petition a week ago and it has more than 88,000 signatures.

"Mr. Graham's counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the US and abroad," he continued. "Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man."

Millions of Christians in the U.S. and around the world have been mourning the recent death of Billy Graham, who died on February 21 at the age of 99.

Past presidents paid their respects, and President Donald Trump attended Graham's funeral in North Carolina on Friday, March 2.

The 41-year-old Siler never attended any of Graham's crusades but his grandfather was a follower of Graham, The News & Observer reports.

Siler told the news outlet that when his grandfather passed last February he found a collection of recordings and books on Graham. He said he would like to establish the holiday in honor of Graham and his grandfather.

He added that if he gets more than 100,000 signatures in 30 days he will notify President Trump, Congress, and his state representatives to consider making Billy Graham Day a national holiday.

"If it grows fast enough, it's like it's the voice of the people, and it carries more weight," he said. "We're hoping it takes off."

Get THE CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE on Today's Headlines in Your Inbox