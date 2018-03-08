Christian Student Group Temporarily Allowed Back on Campus after Being Booted for Wanting Leaders to be Christian

A federal court is temporarily allowing a Christian student group at Michigan university back on campus after the school revoked the group's campus privileges.

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship is a student-led campus ministry that has served students at Wayne State University (WSU) for the last 75 years. The group filed a lawsuit after school officials stripped the group of official recognition because they require its leaders to affirm their Christian faith.

Lori Windham, senior legal counsel at Becket, represents InterVarsity. She told CBN News Wayne State de-recognized the group because InterVarsity requires its Bible study leaders to be Christians.

"We think that Wayne State is engaging in religious discrimination by de-recognizing InterVarsity. Wayne State allows college Democrats to have democratic leaders," she said. "It allows Muslims, Jewish, and Hindu student groups to say that they are there to serve their communities. It allows fraternities to have only men and sororities to allow only women. I think it's just the same to allow InterVarsity to have Christians as its Bible study leaders."

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship at Wayne State is one of the oldest InterVarsity chapters in the country and has held weekly Bible studies, meetings, and organized service opportunities on campus for a number of years. It is open to students of all backgrounds, but stipulates that leaders must adhere to its tenets of faith.

In October, the WSU's Dean of Students declined to renew the organization's status for the 2017-2018 school year. They claim the group's constitution violates the school's discrimination policy.

"It means that they are not allowed to be at a student organization fair to recruit new students," Winham explained. "They are not able to advertise to new students on the school's website. They are not able to reserve free rooms, anytime, they are ready to rent a room and have a Bible study. They have to pay a fee just like an outside vendor in order to do that."

Students who are apart of the group hope the court's recent decision will become permanent.

“Being part of our school community has meant the world to us, and we’re so glad that Wayne State is letting us back on campus,” said Cristina Garza, former president and current member of the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship group. “We hope the school will make this change permanent, so no other students have to go through what we’ve been through over the last six months.”

“It’s good that Wayne State saw the light after it felt the heat,” Windham said in a statment. “But after putting these students through the runaround for months, a last-minute change of heart is hardly enough. This kind of official religious discrimination should never happen again. And Wayne State needs to return the thousands of dollars it charged the student group.”

InterVarsity and Becket are reviewing the school’s decision to determine their next steps.

CBN News reached out to Wayne State University for comment. The school has not yet responded to our inquiries.