Dangerous Nor’easter Kills 8 and Leaves Millions in the Dark

As the adage goes, the month of March came in like a lion and left it's bite across the northeast.

Along the Atlantic coastline a Nor’easter brought high winds, heavy rain and snow.

“It's been horrible. I been stuck on the side of the road since 9:30,” described one driver.

At least 8 are dead, including a 6-year-old boy in Virginia who died when a tree fell into the family home.

Another Virginian died when a tree crashed into his vehicle.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency there.

Even in Washington DC, downed trees and powerlines litter the streets.

Famous structures like the National Cathedral are closed due to the high winds.

The storms even toppled the media canopy’s at the White House’s famous Pebble Beach.

The canopy on the White House north lawn by CBS News for live reports was knocked down by the high winds today. Everyone was ok. A wind gust of 66 mph had been reported nearby by the Washington Post in that same hour. Photo from our Bill Alberter pic.twitter.com/EaUoHOmWpd — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) March 2, 2018

Wind gust of up to 90 mph and wicked weather affected about 4000 flights and tore part of the roof off of La Guardia airport.

In upstate New York, almost 30 inches of snow made driving conditions tough.

Meanwhile in Massachusetts, flooding forced rescuers to get creative, using a construction loader to save lives

"It's a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously," warned police officials there.

Overall, almost 2 million people and businesses across 17 states and the DC area were left in the dark.

Officials say full electricity restoration may not come until Monday.



