Ex-Atheist Lee Strobel Breaks Down 4 Reasons Why Jesus’ Death and Resurrection Are Absolute FACT

Famed author and apologist Lee Strobel recently revealed four reasons why he believes people can have confidence that Jesus truly died and resurrected.

Strobel noted in a recent video that he would have gotten a good laugh out of the fact that Easter falls this year on April Fools’ Day, as he believed that “anyone would have to be a fool to think that Jesus literally rose from the dead.”

Strobel is a former journalist who was once an atheist reporter for The Chicago Tribune, but today he is a devoted Christian who routinely writes books defending the Christian faith.

SUBSCRIBE to Faithwire for stories of FAITH and INSPIRATION, Faithwire …it's free!

In a video uploaded to Vimeo last week, Strobel broke down four reasons that he believes people can have confidence in the resurrection, as The Christian Post noted.

First, he noted that scholars are in agreement and that there are early reports of Christ’s resurrection.

“I found that there’s no dispute among scholars that Jesus was dead after being crucified,” Strobel said. “”We have early reports of the resurrection of Jesus — reports that come so quickly, you can’t just write them off as being a legend.”

He continued, “We have one report of the resurrection, including named eye-witnesses, that has been dated back by scholars to within months of the resurrection of Jesus. Friends, that is historical gold.”

Watch the video at FAITHWIRE.COM to see Strobel break down his other points of proof: