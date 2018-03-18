Federal Judge Puts the Brakes on Ohio Abortion Ban

Last year, Republican Governor John Kasich signed a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Now a federal fudge has blocked the new law in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black issued a preliminary injunction which would keep the law from going into effect this week.

In the injunction he writes,“The woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy before viability is the most central principle of Roe v. Wade. It is a rule of law and a component of liberty we [the United States Supreme Court] cannot renounce.”

However, according to Cleveland.com, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is fighting back and plans to file an appeal in response to Black’s injunction.

That measure, passed by the Republican-controlled legislature, stops doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis. Any doctor in violation of the law faces up to 18 months in prison.

There is no punishment for the woman.

Pro-life advocates are crying foul over Judge Black himself, who once served as an unpaid director for Planned Parenthood.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio celebrated Black's decision tweeting:

Our Kellie Copeland: "Women are perfectly able to make their own medical decisions. They don't need political interference from Mike DeWine, John Kasich and their cronies at the Statehouse." https://t.co/l5btou7CaI #StopTheBans — NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio (@ProChoiceOH) March 15, 2018

Three other states have also passed similar laws. North Dakota banned abortions based on genetic defects, such as Down syndrome. The laws in Indiana and Louisiana have been held up due to court challenges.