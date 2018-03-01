Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

How Christian Artist Michael W. Smith Honored Billy Graham at the Capitol Rotunda

03-01-2018
Caitlin Burke

Christian music artist Michael W. Smith was among those who paid their respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, Wednesday, in Washington, DC.

Smith was asked to sing "Just As I Am" during the service in the Capitol Hill Rotunda, a moment the singer said he had "no words to fully describe."

He later posted a picture standing with his wife at Graham's casket. 

 

 

Here with Debbie. A day that we will never forget!

A post shared by Michael W. Smith (@mwsmithofficial) on

 

When Smith first heard the news that Billy Graham had passed away, he paid tribute to the man he called a "friend, mentor, counselor, hero, leader, example, pastor," on his Facebook page.

"He was so many things to me – making the impact of his passing such a deep hurt. At the same time – I know Billy would be questioning why we grieve. Because he is now in paradise. He is face to face with the Jesus he so loved and served so well," Smith wrote.

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles