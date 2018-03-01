How Christian Artist Michael W. Smith Honored Billy Graham at the Capitol Rotunda

Christian music artist Michael W. Smith was among those who paid their respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, Wednesday, in Washington, DC.

Smith was asked to sing "Just As I Am" during the service in the Capitol Hill Rotunda, a moment the singer said he had "no words to fully describe."

He later posted a picture standing with his wife at Graham's casket.

When Smith first heard the news that Billy Graham had passed away, he paid tribute to the man he called a "friend, mentor, counselor, hero, leader, example, pastor," on his Facebook page.

"He was so many things to me – making the impact of his passing such a deep hurt. At the same time – I know Billy would be questioning why we grieve. Because he is now in paradise. He is face to face with the Jesus he so loved and served so well," Smith wrote.