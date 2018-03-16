'John 3:16 Day': Unofficial Holiday Encourages Christians to Share the Message of God's Love

Several years ago, a K-LOVE radio station listener suggested that today, March 16, should be "John 3:16 Day," in honor of the biblical verse about God's plan for salvation.

The goal of celebrating the day is to encourage others to share the greatest news on Earth. The idea is that by simply sharing "John 3:16," that those who come across it will look up the verse and ultimately come to know Jesus Christ.

The well-known verse reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

The message is so clear and simple that it has been used as a key means of evangelism from large corporations to celebrities and sports events.

The phrase is subtly printed at the bottom of the West Coast restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger's cups, on shopping bags at Forever 21, and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow even wrote it under his eyes for all the world to see while he played.

Now, in the digital age, the unofficial holiday means sharing God's love for the world through social media.

Today is John 3:16 day. Mercy Me the movie comes out today. Never for get who made the ultimate sacrifice for you to be forgiven.

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. — Brian Walton (@Va49erfanBrian) March 16, 2018

John 3:16 (KJV)

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Happy #316 day! — Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) March 16, 2018

Happy John 3:16 Day! God loves us all so much. — Mercy Comfort Dog (@LCCK9Mercy) March 16, 2018

March 16th is my favorite day because it's John 3:16 day "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life" - John 3:16 — Kaleigh (@kaleighcelestia) March 16, 2018

Post it. Tweet it. Text it. Say it to someone today. 3/16 day! "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16 #GodIsGood — Lisa Pelling (@slpelling) March 16, 2018