'John 3:16 Day': Unofficial Holiday Encourages Christians to Share the Message of God's Love

03-16-2018
Kayla Root
John 3:16

Several years ago, a K-LOVE radio station listener suggested that today, March 16, should be "John 3:16 Day," in honor of the biblical verse about God's plan for salvation.

The goal of celebrating the day is to encourage others to share the greatest news on Earth. The idea is that by simply sharing "John 3:16," that those who come across it will look up the verse and ultimately come to know Jesus Christ.

The well-known verse reads, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

The message is so clear and simple that it has been used as a key means of evangelism from large corporations to celebrities and sports events.

The phrase is subtly printed at the bottom of the West Coast restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger's cups, on shopping bags at Forever 21, and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow even wrote it under his eyes for all the world to see while he played.

Now, in the digital age, the unofficial holiday means sharing God's love for the world through social media.

