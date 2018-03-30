Laura Ingraham Tweet Mocking Parkland Activist Backfires, Advertisers Pull From Fox News Show

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is at the center of a new controversy after criticizing a Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivor.

The host of "The Ingraham Angle" sent a mocking tweet about David Hogg, a 17-year-old survivor of the shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and gun control advocate.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)" she wrote on the social media site.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Now, at Hogg's request, major advertisers are pulling out from her show.

Nestle US, Hulu and Nutrish confirmed on Twitter that they are removing advertising from Ingraham's show, National Public Radio (NPR) reports. TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and Johnson & Johnson are pulling their support as well.

In two tweets Thursday, Ingraham apologized for "any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

... immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he's welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg, however, has not accepted Ingraham's apology. He said it was "not enough" and only an effort to save her advertisers.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

"It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children," Hogg said in another tweet, in which he linked a list of her advertisers. He told followers, "If you want to help I would suggest contacting 3-4 of these companies," adding, "Let's do this."