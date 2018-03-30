Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Laura Ingraham Tweet Mocking Parkland Activist Backfires, Advertisers Pull From Fox News Show

03-30-2018
CBN News
LauraIngrahamAP

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is at the center of a new controversy after criticizing a Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivor. 

The host of "The Ingraham Angle" sent a mocking tweet about David Hogg, a 17-year-old survivor of the shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and gun control advocate. 

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)" she wrote on the social media site. 

 

 

Now, at Hogg's request, major advertisers are pulling out from her show.

Nestle US, Hulu and Nutrish confirmed on Twitter that they are removing advertising from Ingraham's show, National Public Radio (NPR) reports. TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and Johnson & Johnson are pulling their support as well.

In two tweets Thursday, Ingraham apologized for "any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

Hogg, however, has not accepted Ingraham's apology. He said it was "not enough" and only an effort to save her advertisers.

"It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children," Hogg said in another tweet, in which he linked a list of her advertisers. He told followers, "If you want to help I would suggest contacting 3-4 of these companies," adding, "Let's do this."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles