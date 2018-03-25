'March for Eternal Life' in Dallas to Shine Spotlight on Jesus Christ and His Message of Salvation

On Saturday, thousands of people participated in the "March for Our Lives" in cities across the country to bring attention to the problem of gun violence in our nation.

Palm Sunday night, thousands of members of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas will publicly declare their faith by marching through the streets of downtown Dallas in a "March for Eternal Life."

Church members will be carrying a giant illuminated cross to symbolize their belief in Jesus Christ and that his message offers the only hope for our nation and our world.

"For the last 60 years, secularists have been on a crusade to eliminate any acknowledgment of God from the public square, and the result has been disastrous for our country," Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church Dallas, said in a statement posted to the church's website.

There may be a need for further gun regulation and background checks, but Jeffress compares those efforts to "putting a Band-Aid on a cancerous tumor."

"For our nation to truly see change, The hearts of the people in our country must be changed, which can be accomplished only through faith in Jesus Christ," Jeffress said.

According to the church's Facebook page, the event will begin at 6:00 pm Central Time with a concert by Sandy Patti. Then the march will begin through the streets of downtown where a large cross will be raised high in a local park to boldly proclaim that Jesus Christ is the only hope for the world.