New Polls Say Most Americans Value Ten Commandments But Think Lying is OK

Two new polls reveal that a majority of Americans believe the Ten Commandments are still relevant to modern life. However, people are becoming more accepting of lying.

The study conducted by Deseret News reveals that more than 90 percent of Americans believe the commandments regarding murder, stealing and lying are important moral standards in society.

A majority of Americans also value the commandments against coveting, committing adultery and dishonoring parents. However, smaller majorities believe the commandments concerning idolatry, using the Lord's name in vain, having other gods, and keeping the Sabbath, are important in modern life.

Despite America's overall appreciation for the Ten Commandments, they also have a growing acceptance of "white lies."

According to a similar poll by Deseret News, six out of 10 Americans believe it is acceptable to exaggerate, call in sick when you don't need to, or post photo-shopped pictures on social media.

The study also found that the more religious people are, the less likely they are to believe lying is "OK" across a wide spectrum of scenarios.

This trend is especially pronounced among American millennials, who increasingly identify as "nones," or people who follow no religion at all.

The poll found that Americans between the ages 18-29 are less likely than older adults to say the Ten Commandments are still important today — including the commandments against stealing, murder and lying.

"The data isn't showing that 18- to 29-year-olds are more comfortable with the idea of murder or stealing, it's that they are less comfortable with religion," Mark Chaves, professor of sociology, religious studies, and divinity at Duke University, told the Deseret News. "I think with their response they are saying, 'I'm not a religious person, so the Ten Commandments aren't for me at all.'"

While the number of Americans who don't follow a specific religion is increasing, according to the study, religious beliefs continue to maintain "a more prominent presence" than in European society.

"The bottom line is that Americans are more religious than anywhere else in the West," Mark Chaves told the Deseret News.