Porn Actress Sues President Trump Asking Judge to Let Her Tell All

A porn actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to annul a nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on NBC Wednesday morning that she wants "to set the record straight."

Clifford claims she had sex with Trump once and then continued a years-long platonic relationship from 2006-2007.

The lawsuit claims that an agreement to not disclose Clifford's "intimate" relationship with the president is null and void because he did not personally sign it.

Trump and Clifford are not referred to in the "hush agreement," but the lawyer contends that pseudonyms were used: David Dennison for Trump, and Peggy Peterson for Clifford.

In a side letter, the identity of Dennison is blacked out, but Clifford's lawyer claims that individual is Trump.

Clifford signed both the agreement and a side letter using her porn name, Daniels, on Oct. 28, 2016, just days before the election.

The president's attorney, Michael Cohen, denies there was ever an affair.

Cohen has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement.

Daniels had previously denied that the two had an affair.